Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sara Baack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $696.69 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $718.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $676.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Equinix by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

