Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sara Baack also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $696.69 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $718.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $676.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Equinix by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

