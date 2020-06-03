R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCMT stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. R C M Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marcus & Millichap Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Finds
Marcus & Millichap Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Finds
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc SVP Sells $38,880.00 in Stock
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc SVP Sells $38,880.00 in Stock
Axon Enterprise Inc Director Michael Garnreiter Sells 500 Shares of Stock
Axon Enterprise Inc Director Michael Garnreiter Sells 500 Shares of Stock
Nesco Holdings Director Gerard E. Holthaus Acquires 19,756 Shares
Nesco Holdings Director Gerard E. Holthaus Acquires 19,756 Shares
Simon N. Pimstone Sells 5,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock
Simon N. Pimstone Sells 5,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Stock
Akebia Therapeutics Inc Insider Dell Faulkingham Sells 6,426 Shares
Akebia Therapeutics Inc Insider Dell Faulkingham Sells 6,426 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report