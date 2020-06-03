Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.32. Genpact posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

G opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

