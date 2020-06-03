Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $825,831. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.