Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.10

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DWVYF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

