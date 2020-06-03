Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $105,480.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 574,437 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $14,344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,149,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

