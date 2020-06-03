Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface Sells 2,000 Shares

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.