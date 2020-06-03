Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface Sells 2,000 Shares

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

