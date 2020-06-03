Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of RYAM opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $137.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 172,092 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

