Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 6.7%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.43 and last traded at $149.04, 3,464,705 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,582,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.74.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Get Docusign alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,642 shares of company stock worth $68,864,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.