PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading 4.5% Higher

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $71.51, approximately 9,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,068,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get PPD alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.17.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.