Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading Up 4.5%

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.73, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

LEJU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Leju alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leju by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 135,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 14.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.