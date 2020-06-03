Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.72, approximately 13,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 447,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 89,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,523.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

