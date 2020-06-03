Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.52, 5,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 410,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.