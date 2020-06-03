Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 377,036 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 672,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
SMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.