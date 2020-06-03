Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 377,036 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 672,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

