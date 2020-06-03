Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.73

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 4872587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 710,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

