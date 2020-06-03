Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million.

MTEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $15.59 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

