Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million.

MTEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $15.59 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.35
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.35
Mission Ready Solutions Shares Up 27.3%
Mission Ready Solutions Shares Up 27.3%
Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates Inc Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share
-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc This Quarter
-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc This Quarter
Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. Insider Sells 10,810 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. Insider Sells 10,810 Shares of Stock
Southwest Airlines Co EVP Andrew M. Watterson Sells 8,275 Shares
Southwest Airlines Co EVP Andrew M. Watterson Sells 8,275 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report