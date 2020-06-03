-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.13). Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 226.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,475. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.20. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.