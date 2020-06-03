Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells 10,810 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

