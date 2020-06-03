Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson Sells 8,275 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LUV opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

