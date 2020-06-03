Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,035 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,025,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
