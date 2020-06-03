Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 52,000 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew William Fraser Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

