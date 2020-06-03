Traders Buy High Volume of Olin Call Options (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,093% compared to the average daily volume of 321 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Olin by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

