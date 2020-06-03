Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 35,200 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,247,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $288,932.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $125,320.00.

ZS opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $112.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 933.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

