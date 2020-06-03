State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $101,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,001,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 408,968 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after acquiring an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,751,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SRC opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.08. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

