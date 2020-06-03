State Street Corp Buys 1,986,429 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 202.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986,429 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Nutrien worth $102,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.6% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 126.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,122 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 37.8% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 826,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 226,820 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.