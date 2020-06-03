State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.58% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $102,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

