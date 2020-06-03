State Street Corp Has $103.08 Million Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $103,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,263 shares of company stock valued at $29,647,227 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.15.

NYSE:SAM opened at $568.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $587.84. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.01 and a 200-day moving average of $398.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

