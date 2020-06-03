State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Stericycle worth $103,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

