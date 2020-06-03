Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Stake Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.40% of Legg Mason worth $104,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LM opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,033 shares of company stock worth $64,751,538. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

