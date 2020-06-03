State Street Corp Increases Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.13% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $104,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

