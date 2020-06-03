Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32.

About Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 1.1%
