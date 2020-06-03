Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:NDVLF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:NDVLF)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 27,744 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 65,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLF)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. Its property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and serviced apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.