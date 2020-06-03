NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading 6.9% Higher

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99, approximately 679 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NFI Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

