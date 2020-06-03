ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Up 1.8%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.85, approximately 3,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ARC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets.

