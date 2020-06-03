Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, approximately 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 118,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

