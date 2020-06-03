Siam City Cement Public (LON:SPEC) Trading Up 2%

Siam City Cement Public Company Limited (LON:SPEC)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.68), 2,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siam City Cement Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Siam City Cement Public Company Profile (LON:SPEC)

