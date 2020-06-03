Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.71, approximately 9,273,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 4,062,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Symantec Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

