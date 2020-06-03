DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.86

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.86 and traded as high as $32.71. DISH Network shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 2,461,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

