James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $18.07. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 30,300 shares.
JHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.24.
About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.
