James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $18.07. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 30,300 shares.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

