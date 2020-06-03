Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.86

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $16.83. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

