Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $6.62. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 127,198 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,660.40% and a negative return on equity of 464.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

