Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 39,826 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

