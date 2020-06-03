CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.98. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 149,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

