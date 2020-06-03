Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.29. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 21,700 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.42.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 56.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.