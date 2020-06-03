Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.79

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.79 and traded as high as $32.19. Northland Power shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 643,713 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.39%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

