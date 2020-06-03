Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.58. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 146,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Trading 0% Higher
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Trading 0% Higher
Siam City Cement Public Trading Up 2%
Siam City Cement Public Trading Up 2%
Symantec Stock Price Down 4.7%
Symantec Stock Price Down 4.7%
Entropic Communications Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.76
Entropic Communications Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.76
DISH Network Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.86
DISH Network Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.86
James Hardie Industries Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27
James Hardie Industries Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report