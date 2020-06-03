ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.12

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.12 and traded as high as $24.11. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 3,818,100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,454.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 221,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,586 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter.

