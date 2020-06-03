Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.97. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 52,947 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.