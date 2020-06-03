China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.39

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $20.54. China Fund shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 12,900 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in China Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,324,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,055,000 after purchasing an additional 262,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of China Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

