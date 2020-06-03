Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $4.23. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,434 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

About Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ROCKWOOL International A/S Trading Up 8.1%
ROCKWOOL International A/S Trading Up 8.1%
NFI Group Trading 6.9% Higher
NFI Group Trading 6.9% Higher
ARC Resources Shares Up 1.8%
ARC Resources Shares Up 1.8%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Trading 0% Higher
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Trading 0% Higher
Siam City Cement Public Trading Up 2%
Siam City Cement Public Trading Up 2%
Symantec Stock Price Down 4.7%
Symantec Stock Price Down 4.7%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report